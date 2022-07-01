India Reports 14506 COVID-19 New Cases And 30 Deaths

July 1, 2022, 7:14 a.m.

As fresh Covid-19 cases rose by 18 per cent in the last week globally, India reports 14,506 new Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths; Covid cases on rise in 110 countries, driven by 2 Omicron sub-variants, WHO says;

The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18 per cent in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organisation.

The UN health agency said in its latest weekly report on the pandemic that the worldwide number of deaths remained relatively similar to the week before, at about 8,500.

COVID-related deaths increased in three regions: the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

The biggest weekly rise in new COVID-19 cases was seen in the Middle East, where they increased by 47 per cent, according to the report released late Wednesday.

Infections rose by about 32 per cent in Europe and Southeast Asia, and by about 14 per cent in the Americas, WHO said.

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing but it is not over, head of the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday, cautioning that the cases are on the rise in 110 countries and are being driven mainly by two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that the fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 together are estimated to make up half of the coronavirus cases in the United States.

As of June 25, BA.5 made up 36.6 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the US while BA.4 accounted for 15.7 per cent, together accounting for about 52 per cent of new cases in the US

Agencies

