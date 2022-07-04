237,813 Foreign Tourists Visit Nepal In Six Months

237,813 Foreign Tourists Visit Nepal In Six Months

July 4, 2022, 7:38 a.m.

A total of 237,813 foreign tourists visited Nepal in the last six months.

According to the statistics shared by Nepal Tourism Board, a total of 46,900 tourists came in Nepal via airway last June alone. It is a 69.3 per cent recovery in comparison to the arrival of foreign tourists in June 2019.

In May this year, 53,608 tourists entered Nepal, the Board said, adding last April recorded arrival of over 50,000 tourists. Over 42,000 came to Nepal in March while February saw arrival of around 20,000.

Similarly, altogether 17,000 tourists were recorded flying to Nepal in January this year. The foreign tourists' influx has been improving since the beginning of this year.

Tourism sector was one of the hard hit sectors in Nepal by COVID-19 pandemic. The sector remained affected by the pandemic for over two years- 2020, 2021 and more.

Among the foreign tourists arriving in Nepal this year, Indian nationals stand atop followed by the American ones. (RSS)

Agencies

