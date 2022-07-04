Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Bagmati Province tonight.