Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

July 4, 2022, 7:05 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Bagmati Province tonight.

Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event
Jul 04, 2022
Sunkoshi III Reservoir Power Project Is Viable: Study
Jul 04, 2022
U.S. Provides Additional 2,299,200 Pediatric Doses Of Pfizer To Nepal Through COVAX
Jul 04, 2022
Russia Claims Full Control Of Luhansk Region O Ukraine
Jul 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 27New Cases
Jul 03, 2022

