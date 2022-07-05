Private Sector And Government Need To Work Together: Dhakal

July 5, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

Senior Vice President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal said that development and prosperity in line with the people's desire is possible only with the cooperation between the government and the private sector.

Addressing a congratulatory programme for the newly elected local people's representatives organised by the Chandragiri Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday, Dhakal urged the people's representatives to move forward keeping in mind the importance of cooperation with the private sector.

"The common goal of both the local government and the private sector is to make the people happy through development and prosperity. Therefore, I call for a strong partnership between the state and the private sector," he said. He said that the people's representatives of the local bodies should compete with each other for development, to attract investment and create job opportunities.

Dhakal said that the local bodies would create employment for the locals, build physical infrastructure and collect revenue at the same time.

He said that Chandragiri Hills has provided employment to the locals of Chandragiri, promoted local products and helped in other social sectors.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

