Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rains Is Likely In Hilly Regions

July 13, 2022, 7:12 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions Province 1 and Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions Province 1 and Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at some places of rest of the country.

