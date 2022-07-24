COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And Two Death

July 24, 2022, 4:38 p.m.

With 303 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 983,622

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2360 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 303 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1528 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 44 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3177 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3035 patients are placed in home isolation and 142 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 22 are in ICU and Two in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 95 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 968,489 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,956.

