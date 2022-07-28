Inflation Will Remain At 14% Till Next Three Months: NRB

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has released the results of Inflation Expectations Survey (IES) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021/22.

The survey was conducted during July 4 to July 11, 2022 among individual respondents from 31 market areas of twenty-eight cities through field interviews.

According to the report, consumers feel that inflation is currently at 14 per cent.

This shows that individuals expect inflation to slightly increase in the near term and decrease in the medium term.

While median inflation expectation for three months has increased, median inflation expectation for one year ahead has slightly decreased compared to mid-April, 2022.

Median inflation expectations for three months and one year ahead stand at 14 per cent and 13.5 per cent respectively, report said.

About 94.7 per cent of respondents have expected the price level to increase in the next three months. Likewise, 94.4 per cent of respondents have expected the price level to increase over the next one year.

The share of respondents expecting price increase in next three months across the entire listed product groups except non-food and services and real estate has increased from mid-April, 2022.

Likewise, the share of respondents expecting price increase in one year ahead across the entire listed product groups has decreased, except vegetable and fruits, and fish, meat, milk, ghee and oil, compared to mid-April, 2022.

The results are based on responses from 1,141 urban individuals, with an additional 210 individuals in this survey compared to the number of individuals included in the previous survey.

