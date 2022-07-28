Inflation Will Remain At 14% Till Next Three Months: NRB

Inflation Will Remain At 14% Till Next Three Months: NRB

July 28, 2022, 8:03 a.m.

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has released the results of Inflation Expectations Survey (IES) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021/22.

The survey was conducted during July 4 to July 11, 2022 among individual respondents from 31 market areas of twenty-eight cities through field interviews.

According to the report, consumers feel that inflation is currently at 14 per cent.

This shows that individuals expect inflation to slightly increase in the near term and decrease in the medium term.

While median inflation expectation for three months has increased, median inflation expectation for one year ahead has slightly decreased compared to mid-April, 2022.

Median inflation expectations for three months and one year ahead stand at 14 per cent and 13.5 per cent respectively, report said.

About 94.7 per cent of respondents have expected the price level to increase in the next three months. Likewise, 94.4 per cent of respondents have expected the price level to increase over the next one year.

The share of respondents expecting price increase in next three months across the entire listed product groups except non-food and services and real estate has increased from mid-April, 2022.

Likewise, the share of respondents expecting price increase in one year ahead across the entire listed product groups has decreased, except vegetable and fruits, and fish, meat, milk, ghee and oil, compared to mid-April, 2022.

The results are based on responses from 1,141 urban individuals, with an additional 210 individuals in this survey compared to the number of individuals included in the previous survey.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Falsified, Distorted News A Blow To Society: PM Deuba
Jul 28, 2022
India Logs 18,313 New Covid Cases, 57 Deaths
Jul 28, 2022
Nepal, Bangladesh Discuss Energy Trade Modality
Jul 28, 2022
Over 18,000 Cases Of Monkeypox Reported Globally: WHO
Jul 28, 2022
Forty-one Percent Elected Representatives At Local Level Are Below 40 Years
Jul 27, 2022

More on Economy

Nepal, Bangladesh Discuss Energy Trade Modality By Agencies 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Nepal’s Federal Office To Remove All LPG By July 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Preparedness Of Nepal’s Pharmaceutical Sector In The Face Of LDC Graduation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepal Imported Petroleum Products Worth Of Rs 320 Billion In FY 2021/22 By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserve Is Shrinking: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Year 2020/021 NEA’s Dark Year By A Correspondent 3 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Falsified, Distorted News A Blow To Society: PM Deuba By Agencies Jul 28, 2022
India Logs 18,313 New Covid Cases, 57 Deaths By Agencies Jul 28, 2022
Over 18,000 Cases Of Monkeypox Reported Globally: WHO By Agencies Jul 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Offices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 276 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 418 New Cases And 202 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75