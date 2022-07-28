Nepal, Bangladesh Discuss Energy Trade Modality

Secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources of Bangladesh, Kabir Bin Anwar, has paid a courtesy call on Minister for Energy, Water Resources and irrigation, Pampha Bhusal.

During the meeting held at the Ministry today, Minister Bhusal expressed gratitude towards the interest shown by Bangladesh for the investment in the energy sector of Nepal, stressing the need of carrying out activities taking it into implementation level soon.

Sharing that Nepal was ready and willing to collaborate with Bangladesh, Minister Bhusal urged the Bangladeshi government through Secretary to create the necessary environment for the same.

She also wished for the success of the water resource secretary level meeting taking place on Thursday.

Similarly, Bangladeshi Water Resource Secretary Kabir said they were ready to collaborate with Nepal in the energy sector.

The two-day secretary-level meeting of the water resources committee of Nepal and Bangladesh would hold a discussion on mutual relations between both countries and different dimensions of collaboration in the energy and water resources sector. (RSS)