Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Offices

July 28, 2022, 7:29 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1., Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

