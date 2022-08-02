Lumbini Cable Car Will Start From Coming January: Chandra Dhakal

Aug. 2, 2022, 8:05 a.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairman of Lumbini Cable Car Private Limited, , said that the construction of the cable car will be completed within the month of December this year and it will be operational from January 15, 2023.

Presenting the progress report at the recently concluded special general meeting of the company, he said that the work of sub-structure at the upper station is in the final stage and the work of importing cable car equipment and parts has started.

"The construction work of about 400 metres of access road to the lower station of the cable car has been completed. The construction work of the sub-structure of the lower station is almost completed and the work of the super structure and the site development work are progressing. Out of the nine towers, the civil construction work of eight towers has been completed and the work of the remaining towers is going on," he said.

Dhakal also informed that discussions are being held with international consultants to connect the proposed hotel at the upper station with an international chain hotel.

Similarly, since the construction work of the temple area in the upper station has to be completed along with the cable car project, he said that currently working construction company has been instructed to start the work according to the existing conditions.

The under-construction Lumbini cable car, which will reach from Bamghat in Butwal Sub-metropolitan City of Rupandehi district to Basantapur Danda in Tinahu Rural Municipality of Palpa district, will be operational from mid-January 2023.

Basantapur Hill, which will be reached after a three-kilometre long cable car journey, will be installed with infrastructure, including well facilitated hotels, amusement parks and temples.

Agencies

