India Confirms 17,135 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours

Aug. 4, 2022, 7:53 a.m.

With 17,135 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,40,67,144, while the active cases have declined to 1,37,057, according to the Union health ministry data updated today.

The COVID-19 death count has climbed to 5,26,477 with 47 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,735 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.69 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.67 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,34,03,610, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 204.84 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

