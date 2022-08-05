Eighty six percent Paddy Plantation Completed Across Nepal

Aug. 5, 2022, 7:19 a.m.

Paddy plantation has reached about 86.3 per cent of the total paddy fields across the country as of Aug 1, 2022.

According to the statistics of the Department of Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, paddy plantation has been carried out only in 1.29 million hectares out of 1.5 million hectares of paddy fields reports the Rising Nepal.

By now, paddy plantation has completed in the largest area of paddy field in Sudurpaschim Province followed by Gandaki and Province 1.

In Sudurpashchim Province, paddy plantation has completed in 92.8 per cent (165,339 hectares) while 91.8 per cent (92,126 hectares) in Gandaki and 88.4 per cent (301,419 hectares) of paddy fields in Province 1 by Monday.

Paddy is grown in around 178,167 hectares in the Sudurpashchim Province, 100,310 hectares in Gandaki Province and 340,829 hectares in Province 1.

Paddy plantation has completed in 87.8 per cent (105,916 hectares) in Bagmati, 84.8 per cent (271,528 hectares) in Lumbini, 81.9 per cent (332,144 hectares) in Madhes Province and 78.3 per cent (30,461 hectares) in Karnali Province.

The paddy plantation is lower during the review period as compared to the same period last fiscal year.

The paddy plantation had reached almost 95 per cent during the same period last fiscal year.

Agencies

