Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In One Or Two Places Of Province 1

Aug. 8, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at a few places of rest of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

