COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 465 New Cases And 476 Recoveries And Five Death

Aug. 11, 2022, 4:24 p.m.

With 465 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 992,146

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2411 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 465 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2123 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 350 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5869 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5677 patients are placed in home isolation and 192 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 60 are in ICU and 8 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 476 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 974,295 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.2 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported 5 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,982.

