Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati And Karnali Provinces

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province and Karnali Province

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.