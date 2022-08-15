COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 427 New Cases And 474 Recoveries And One Death

With 427 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 993,459

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3155 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 427 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2582 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 461 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5387 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5188 patients are placed in home isolation and 199 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 64 are in ICU and 3 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 474 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 976,083 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported 1 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,989.