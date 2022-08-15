Weather Forecast: Partly to Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki Province

Aug. 15, 2022, 7:01 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

