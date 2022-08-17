UN Secretary-General To Visit Ukraine

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Thursday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A UN spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday that the three will exchange views on exports of agricultural products agreed upon by Russia and Ukraine and mediated by Turkey and the UN.

On Friday, Guterres will go to the southern city of Odesa to visit one of the ports being used for agricultural exports.

The visit will be Guterres' second to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of the country. The first was in April.

The UN spokesperson added that Guterres is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy.

He said they will discuss the need for a political solution to the conflict. The spokesperson said they are also expected to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, where attacks are continuing, and inspections there by the International Atomic Energy Agency.