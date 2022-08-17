UN Secretary-General To Visit Ukraine

UN Secretary-General To Visit Ukraine

Aug. 17, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Thursday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A UN spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday that the three will exchange views on exports of agricultural products agreed upon by Russia and Ukraine and mediated by Turkey and the UN.

On Friday, Guterres will go to the southern city of Odesa to visit one of the ports being used for agricultural exports.

The visit will be Guterres' second to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of the country. The first was in April.

The UN spokesperson added that Guterres is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy.

He said they will discuss the need for a political solution to the conflict. The spokesperson said they are also expected to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, where attacks are continuing, and inspections there by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Agencies

Foreign Reserve Drops To 6.9 Months' Import
Aug 17, 2022
Nepal And Finish Agree To Work Together In Climate Change And Disaster Risk Reduction
Aug 17, 2022
Elections Commissions Demands Clarification From 115,131 Candidates For Not Submitting Expenditure Details
Aug 17, 2022
US Carries Out Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Aug 17, 2022
Banking On Hydropower Entirely Is loss-making: Bhutanese Daily
Aug 16, 2022

More on International

US Carries Out Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test By Agencies 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Ukraine’s Parliament Supports Extension Of Martial Law For 90 Days By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Japan Marks 77 Years Since End Of WWll By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Zelenskyy Proposes Bills To Extend Martial Law And Mobilization By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Pro-Russian Official Of Southern And Eastern Ukraine Calls For A Referendum On September 11 By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
G7 Ministers call On Russia To Hand Over Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant To Ukraine By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Reserve Drops To 6.9 Months' Import By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
Nepal And Finish Agree To Work Together In Climate Change And Disaster Risk Reduction By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
Elections Commissions Demands Clarification From 115,131 Candidates For Not Submitting Expenditure Details By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely to Occur In Gandakai Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 271 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 393 New Cases, 526 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75