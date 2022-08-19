Zaporizhzhia Plant Must Be 'Demilitarized': Guterres

Zaporizhzhia Plant Must Be 'Demilitarized': Guterres

Aug. 19, 2022, 7:21 a.m.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have traded fire around the largest nuclear plant in Europe. And they are trading accusations over who is to blame for shelling that has sparked fears of a global disaster. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has used a visit to Ukraine to call for both sides to pull out of the area.

Guterres sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. They discussed how to secure the safety of the complex in the region of Zaporizhzhia.

Guterres said, "The area needs to be demilitarized. We must tell it as it is: Any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide."

Zelenskyy said, "It's unacceptable that Russia puts all of us on the verge of a nuclear catastrophe of a global scale. We agreed with the secretary-general on a possible mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia plant."

However, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed the idea of demilitarization as "unacceptable." He said it could make the plant even more vulnerable.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Indian Market Is Now Open For Electricity Trade And Exports: PM Deuba
Aug 19, 2022
Indian Company Assures Nepal To Construct West Seti Hydro Project In Time
Aug 19, 2022
National Youth Council Revises YFLG Guidelines
Aug 18, 2022
CPN (US) To Unite With CPN (MC)
Aug 18, 2022
Guterres Arrives In Ukraine For Talks With Zelenskyy, Erdogan
Aug 18, 2022

More on International

Guterres Arrives In Ukraine For Talks With Zelenskyy, Erdogan By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
UN Secretary-General To Visit Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
US Carries Out Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Ukraine’s Parliament Supports Extension Of Martial Law For 90 Days By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Japan Marks 77 Years Since End Of WWll By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Zelenskyy Proposes Bills To Extend Martial Law And Mobilization By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

A Day To Remember Humanitarian Aid Workers: 19 August World Humanitarian Day By Aagya Pokharel Aug 19, 2022
Krishna Janmasthami 2022 And Today Is Public Holiday: Photo Feature Of Krishna Mandir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2022
Indian Market Is Now Open For Electricity Trade And Exports: PM Deuba By Agencies Aug 19, 2022
Indian Company Assures Nepal To Construct West Seti Hydro Project In Time By Agencies Aug 19, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Karnali And Gandaki Provines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2022
This Is A Year When We Celebrate Not Just 206 Years Of Partnership, But A Partnership Cemented By A Monarch By Nicola Pollitt Aug 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75