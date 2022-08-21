COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 202 New Cases And 479 Recoveries

With 202 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 995241.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1816 Real-Time Poly test 202 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, in 1607 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 84 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4348 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4155 patients are placed in home isolation and 193 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 51 are in ICU and 5 are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 479 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 978901 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,992.