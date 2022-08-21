Russia's Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Attacked

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Attacked

Aug. 21, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

Local leaders in Crimea say the headquarters of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet was attacked. Russia unilaterally annexed the southern Ukrainian region eight years ago.

The Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, posted a message on social media on Saturday. He said that the fleet's headquarters, which is located in the southern military port city, was the target of a drone attack. He claimed that the drone was shot down above the building that houses the headquarters.

The leader of the Crimean Tartar minority, Refat Chubarov, also issued a report about the attack on social media on the same day.

The latest assault follows a series of explosions on the Crimean Peninsula. Massive explosions hit a Russian air base on August 9, and blasts rocked an ammunition depot at a military base on Tuesday.

The US Institute for the Study of War noted on Friday that there is growing anxiety among Russian authorities and civilians about the threat of Ukrainian attacks.

The think tank said that "Russian authorities installed checkpoints to search Ukrainian cars and identify saboteurs."

The Ukrainian government has not officially acknowledged its involvement in the series of explosions in Crimea. The Kremlin has suggested that Ukrainians are behind the attacks.

Agencies

Dengue Spreading In Hilly Districts Of Lumbini Provinces
Aug 21, 2022
West Seti Project Raises High Hope In Far Western Provinces
Aug 20, 2022
Xi, Putin To Attend G20 Summit In Bali
Aug 20, 2022
Sri Lanka President To Ask Japan To Lead Talks On Debt Restructuring
Aug 20, 2022
Indian Market Is Now Open For Electricity Trade And Exports: PM Deuba
Aug 19, 2022

More on International

Xi, Putin To Attend G20 Summit In Bali By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Sri Lanka President To Ask Japan To Lead Talks On Debt Restructuring By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Zaporizhzhia Plant Must Be 'Demilitarized': Guterres By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Guterres Arrives In Ukraine For Talks With Zelenskyy, Erdogan By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
UN Secretary-General To Visit Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
US Carries Out Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Request India To Export Additional 111 MW Surplus Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2022
Dr. KHADKA’S CHINA VISIT Balancing Act By A Correspondent Aug 21, 2022
Dengue Spreading In Hilly Districts Of Lumbini Provinces By Agencies Aug 21, 2022
NC Leader Giri Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 115 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75