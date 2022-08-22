Nepal And United Kingdom Signed MoU To Send Nepali Nurses In UK

Nepal And United Kingdom Signed MoU To Send Nepali Nurses In UK

Aug. 22, 2022, 7:40 p.m.

A bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed on sending medical human resources from Nepal to the United Kingdom.

“Our healthcare professionals MoU marks the start of a pilot phase. We expect the competitive application process to launch by first half of 2023. Successful candidates will enjoy the same benefits as UK nurses,” tweets U,K, in Nepal.

“Nepal’s health care professionals are among world's most dedicated, often working in very challenging settings. We hope this offer increases interest in nursing as a profession, strengthening the health care labor force in both countries,” states Joint Press Statement

Secretary at the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security, Ek Narayan Aryal and British Ambassador to Nepal, Nicola Pollitt signed the MoU amidst a programme held at the Ministry today.

As per the MoU, the medical human resources of Nepal will get employment opportunities in the UK. The nurses going to the UK for employment need not pay any fees. They can work there for five years.

This MoU sets out the framework under which healthcare workers will be recruited to the UK.

The MoU is signed on the basis that the active recruitment of health and care workers from Nepal to the UK will begin with an initial pilot phase lasting approximately 15 months. During the pilot recruitment activities will be limited to Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and its partners.

Following the pilot, further government-to-government discussions will be held on widening recruitment to other UK employers, and agencies, and include other types of health workers.

Photo courtesy: Twitter UK in Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

USAID Will Provide $15 Million To Nepal To Protect Vulnerable Population Facing Food Crisis
Aug 22, 2022
Nepal, Bangladesh And Lao To Join The South-South Exchange
Aug 22, 2022
NIBL Supported Reconstruction Of Pashupati Museum
Aug 22, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 242 New Cases
Aug 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 405 New Cases And 456 Recoveries And One Deaths
Aug 22, 2022

More on National

USAID Will Provide $15 Million To Nepal To Protect Vulnerable Population Facing Food Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Erasmus + Scholarships Capacitating Youth By A Correspondent 1 day, 8 hours ago
Dr. KHADKA’S CHINA VISIT Balancing Act By A Correspondent 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepal Britain Society Celebrated Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Hosting A Special Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
KOICA And KAAN Donated Medical Equipment To Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
National Youth Council Revises YFLG Guidelines By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, Bangladesh And Lao To Join The South-South Exchange By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2022
NIBL Supported Reconstruction Of Pashupati Museum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 242 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 405 New Cases And 456 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2022
NeNAP To Organize International Symposium On Nepal And The World Order By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2022
Nepal’s DRRM Policy Landscape: Well On The Way To Making Nepal Ready And Able To Respond To Disasters By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Aug 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75