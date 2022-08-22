Nepal And United Kingdom Signed MoU To Send Nepali Nurses In UK

A bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed on sending medical human resources from Nepal to the United Kingdom.

“Our healthcare professionals MoU marks the start of a pilot phase. We expect the competitive application process to launch by first half of 2023. Successful candidates will enjoy the same benefits as UK nurses,” tweets U,K, in Nepal.

“Nepal’s health care professionals are among world's most dedicated, often working in very challenging settings. We hope this offer increases interest in nursing as a profession, strengthening the health care labor force in both countries,” states Joint Press Statement

Secretary at the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security, Ek Narayan Aryal and British Ambassador to Nepal, Nicola Pollitt signed the MoU amidst a programme held at the Ministry today.

As per the MoU, the medical human resources of Nepal will get employment opportunities in the UK. The nurses going to the UK for employment need not pay any fees. They can work there for five years.

This MoU sets out the framework under which healthcare workers will be recruited to the UK.

The MoU is signed on the basis that the active recruitment of health and care workers from Nepal to the UK will begin with an initial pilot phase lasting approximately 15 months. During the pilot recruitment activities will be limited to Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and its partners.

Following the pilot, further government-to-government discussions will be held on widening recruitment to other UK employers, and agencies, and include other types of health workers.

Photo courtesy: Twitter UK in Nepal