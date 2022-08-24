Kathmandu Valley Logs 152 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 152 New Cases

Aug. 24, 2022, 4:36 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 152 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2757 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 152 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 152 infections, Kathmandu district records 117 cases,24 in Lalitpur and 11 in Bhaktapur.

With 242 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996,231

