Bangladesh Has Shown Interest to Invest in Sunkoshi III Sorage Project

Aug. 25, 2022, 9:43 a.m.

Bangladesh is ready to invest in the proposed 683 Trishuli III Storage Hydropower Projects. Situated at the border between Kavrepalanchwok and Ramechhap, the project is regarded as a good project.

Visiting the construction side, a delegation led by Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh, Mohammad Habibur Rahman made the remark that Bangladesh is sincerely committed to invest in the project.

Addressing a program in Khadadevi Rural Municipality of Ramechhap, secretary Rahman said that Bangladesh is ready to implement the project. The estimated cost of the project is $ 1.45 billion,

Secretary Rahman said that Bangladesh is also ready to invest in the 1720 MW Khimit Shivalaya storage project situated in Dolkha and Ramechhap. He said that Bangladesh is also interested to invest in the private sector.

Building a 180-meter long concrete dam one kilometer from Nepalthok, the water will be stored in a 45-kilometer distance covering the areas of Sindhupalchwok and Kavre. According to the EIA report, the project will affect 45 wards of 13 local levels of Sindhuli, Kavre, Ramechapap and Sindhupalchwok. For the project, there needs to accusation of over 655 hectares of land. The project will displace around 11700 families. The project will generate 2.35 billion units of electricity.

The project will generate 620.23 million units of electricity during winter.

Nepal has proposed five hydropower projects to implement in collaboration. The joint meeting held four years ago agreed to implement the Sunkoshi III hydropower project.

Attended by Member of Federal Parliament Shyam Shrestha, Chairperson of Sunapati Rural Municipality Ramechhap and various political leaders, Joint secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation also addressed the meeting saying the joint meeting will take a decision on the Sunkoshi III project.

During the inspection visit, the Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising and other high officials from the Ministry were also present.

