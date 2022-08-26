KMC’s Will Continue Demolition Drive: Mayor Balen Shah

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Mayor Balendra Shah on Thursday continued demolition of illegally constructed structures of business complexes.

In his Facebook Status, Mayor Shah expressed the commitment to continue his drive to demotion illegal structures.

On the third day of the demolition drive, Mayor Shah monitored dozer run over the illegal structure of Apha Beta complex in New Baneshwor.

In the morning, Mayor Shah, KMC staffs, City and traffic police reached Alpha Beta for the inspection. After Mayor Shah and director of the complex Dwiraj Sharma had a heated argument over the blue print of the complex, Shah reached there for a second time with the dozer and blue print.

In his status, what I have done wrong demolishing illegal infrastructures showing maps and dozer.

Mayor Shah said that the demolition of the business complexes with the structures built against the blue print will be continued. “No one should use any illegal structures built in the parking areas breaching the design of the buildings. Everyone should understand and remove the unauthorized structures themselves,” he said.

According to Building Standard 2064, parking should be arranged in 15 per cent of the land for educational buildings and 20 percent for commercial buildings like hotels, theaters, complex, poly clinic, governmental and non- governmental buildings.

The KMC has approved the map of 278 buildings with an area of ​​more than 10,000 square feet from the financial year 2018/019 to 2021/022. According to Department head of Urban Development and Building Construction Suraj Shakya, maps of 86, 77, 65 and 50 buildings have been approved respectively in these financial years. Most of these buildings are found using the parking space for purposes other than intended.

The KMC had earlier demolished the illegally constructed structures in Baneshwor, Sundhara and Durbar Marg.

Meanwhile, Kirtipur Municipality has also started demolition of the illegal structures. Mayor Raj Kumar Nakarmi said the illegal structure built in the compound of a house nearby the new office building of the municipality in Nayabazaar of Ward No. 10 was demolished.