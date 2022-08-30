HealthRight International Rings The Opening Bell®

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of HealthRight International, a global health organization that provides access to quality healthcare for those most in need, including in Ukraine.
To honor the occasion, Peter Navario, Executive Director rang The Opening Bell®. Natasha Pande Ceka, chief Staff of the T-Rex Group also presents.
VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75