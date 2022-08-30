HealthRight International Rings The Opening Bell®

Aug. 30, 2022, 4:38 p.m.

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of HealthRight International, a global health organization that provides access to quality healthcare for those most in need, including in Ukraine.

To honor the occasion, Peter Navario, Executive Director rang The Opening Bell®. Natasha Pande Ceka, chief Staff of the T-Rex Group also presents.

