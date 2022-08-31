Jazeera Airways To Operate Fights At GBIA On Daily Basis From September 6

Jazeera Airways To Operate Fights At GBIA On Daily Basis From September 6

Aug. 31, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

Jazeera Airways, a Kuwaiti airline, is set to operate flights at Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) on a daily basis from September 16, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

The airways has been conducting flights at the airport three days a week (Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays) since it started direct commercial flights between Nepal and Kuwait in May.

For this, the airline has completed the due process, said CAAN Spokesperson Jagannath Niraula.

Flights have been added, thanks to increasing occupancy rates, according to the airline. The airline company is operating flights to and from Nepal, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Europe.

At present, only the airline has got permission to operate flights at the airport that came into operation commercially on May 16, said Niraula, adding that other airlines have also shown their interest to operate flights at the airport.

Wizz Air, a Hungarian airline, is also scheduled to operate flights at the airport from October 30, he said. The flights will take place between Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Nepal three days a week.

At present, 26 airlines including three Nepali ones have been conducting international flights at the Tribhuvan International Airport, one of the two operating international airports in Nepal. Before COVID-19, over 30 airlines were operating international flights, said Niraula.

However, Nepal has got its international flights that were marred by global COVID-19 gradually returning to normalcy. Now, there are 70 per cent occupancy rates under international flights, he said. (RSS)

Agencies

Dengue Cases On Rise In Kathmandu; 1,056 Dengue infected Patients Were Detected In Lalitpur
Aug 31, 2022
Last Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dies At 91
Aug 31, 2022
HealthRight International Rings The Opening Bell®
Aug 30, 2022
Pakistan Floods: Death Toll Reaches 1,136
Aug 30, 2022
Afghanistan Marks One Year Since US Troop Withdrawal
Aug 30, 2022

More on Tourism

India Tourists Visiting Kailash Mansarovar Arrives At Simkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Pokhara International Airport to Operate On 1 January 2023 By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Nepal Receives 285,363 Tourists In Seven Months By Agencies 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Nepal Has Many Attractions To Thai Tourists: Ambassador Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
If GBIA’s Inability To Bring Tourists Leaves Entrepreneurs Disappointed, Why Does Nepal Need Another International Airport In Nijgadh? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Nepal Requests India To Provide Air Entry Point To GBIA By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepali Ambassador To Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari Presented Letter Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2022
Rishi Panchami 2022: Importance And Significances By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2022
Dengue Cases On Rise In Kathmandu; 1,056 Dengue infected Patients Were Detected In Lalitpur By Agencies Aug 31, 2022
Last Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dies At 91 By Agencies Aug 31, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2022
Ganesh Chauthi (Cha Tha Puja) 2022: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75