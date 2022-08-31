Jazeera Airways To Operate Fights At GBIA On Daily Basis From September 6

Jazeera Airways, a Kuwaiti airline, is set to operate flights at Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) on a daily basis from September 16, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

The airways has been conducting flights at the airport three days a week (Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays) since it started direct commercial flights between Nepal and Kuwait in May.

For this, the airline has completed the due process, said CAAN Spokesperson Jagannath Niraula.

Flights have been added, thanks to increasing occupancy rates, according to the airline. The airline company is operating flights to and from Nepal, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Europe.

At present, only the airline has got permission to operate flights at the airport that came into operation commercially on May 16, said Niraula, adding that other airlines have also shown their interest to operate flights at the airport.

Wizz Air, a Hungarian airline, is also scheduled to operate flights at the airport from October 30, he said. The flights will take place between Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Nepal three days a week.

At present, 26 airlines including three Nepali ones have been conducting international flights at the Tribhuvan International Airport, one of the two operating international airports in Nepal. Before COVID-19, over 30 airlines were operating international flights, said Niraula.

However, Nepal has got its international flights that were marred by global COVID-19 gradually returning to normalcy. Now, there are 70 per cent occupancy rates under international flights, he said. (RSS)