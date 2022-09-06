Thulo.Com working on its mission- Bridging the Digital Gap

In order to bridge the digital gap of micro, small and medium enterprises, Thulo.Com initiated “MSMEs Growth Bazar: Digitization of MSMEs by providing market access through Thulo.Com” which has been running in full swing. It has been onboarding, training, and providing branding support to MSMEs based in four provinces - Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini. Various organizations have come forward to support this initiation of Thulo.Com.

Recently, Thulo.Com collaborated with the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and two training sessions on ‘Digital Literacy and E-commerce for MSMEs were conducted on the 4th and 5th of September at FNCCI.

On the 4th of September, the training program was formally opened by Mr. Gokarna Raj Awasthi, Director General, FNCCI who motivated participants to digitize their businesses through the use of e-commerce platforms like Thulo.Com.

Maheswori Bista Rawal, Chief - Women Development Department (Lalitpur Metropolitan City Office), also the initiator of the Mahila Kaa Laagi Mahila Campaign, encouraged women entrepreneurs through her special remarks to explore the new possibilities and opportunities to grow their businesses with the use of digital technologies. She also expressed gratitude for the support provided by Thulo.Com for the women entrepreneurs.

Surakchya Adhikari, Co-founder, and COO of Thulo.Com shared, “There is a huge gap in getting the MSMEs into digital transformation. Thulo.Com has revised its business model to become an impact commerce company that provides access to Market, Technology and Knowledge to MSMEs, to mitigate the gap. We look forward to reaching more MSMEs with our holistic digital solutions to enhance their capacity to run a sustainable business using digital platforms. We appreciate the support our collaborating partners provided.”

Abhilasha Poudel, Social Impact Manager of Thulo.Com, added, “Having worked for a good amount of time on digital transformation we have realized that MSMEs are struggling with embracing digitization due to a lack of confidence in using digital technologies. However, they have an understanding of the value addition provided by digitization to their businesses. Therefore, to bridge the gap, Thulo.Com’s initiation MSMEs Growth Bazar plays a vital role as it supports MSMEs with smooth digital transformation.”

To date, Thulo.Com has collaborated with organizations and associations like Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) Office, FNCSI-Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Mahila ka Laagi Mahila Campaign, FNCCI, SABAH- Nepal, and Lalitpur Handicraft Association under the initiative - MSMEs Growth Bazar.

The training is part of the partnership with the Swiss Development & Cooperation and the UN Capital Development Fund to help 4,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nepal to digitize their operations, including at least 60 percent women-owned businesses. Thulo.Com is working to support 1,000 MSMEs as part of this initiative. The partnership will help MSMEs digitize payments, delivery, and post-sales services in rural areas in Nepal, boosting their sales and helping them recover from the effects of the pandemic.

https://www.uncdf.org/article/7679/sdc-and-uncdf-to-empower-4000-micro-small-and-medium-enterprises-in-nepal-with-digital-skills-and-access-to-e-commerce