Israeli Students In Nepal Visit Under An Exchange Program

A group of students from Kibbutzim College, Israel are on a Visit to Nepal under the Student Exchange Program in collaboration with the Advanced College of Engineering and Management (ACEM), Nepal.

The groups of Nepali and Israeli students have been engaged in various activities including sharing experiences and volunteering various in situations.

Hanan Goder, Ambassador of Israel, welcomed them in his residence on 12 September 2022. Present at the event is Dr. Anjan Shakya, former Nepali Ambassador to Israel, DCM Dana Fisher, Dr. Adiv Gil, Senior Lecturer, Kibbutzim College, Prof. Dr. Bim Shrestha, President of Shalom Club Nepal, Mr. Kapil Dev Regmi, ED of ACEM, Israeli and Nepali students, friends of Israel, etc.

According to the Embassy of Israel's Facebook page, these exchange programs are aimed at promoting Nepal-Israel relations at people to people level.