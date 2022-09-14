Kathmandu Valley Logs 43 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 43 New Cases

Sept. 14, 2022, 4:38 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1592 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 43 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 43 infections, Kathmandu district records 39 cases, 3 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,046

