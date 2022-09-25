US, Nepal Business Is Growing: ADCM Templer

US, Nepal Business Is Growing: ADCM Templer

Sept. 25, 2022, 9:39 a.m.

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission (ADCM) of the US Embassy Mark Templer said that the business ties between US and Nepal are growing.

According to the Twitter page of the U.S. Embassy Nepal, ADCM Templer joined the Cedar Gate Kathmandu opening event & highlighted increased Nepal-US business ties.

"We are excited to see the growing business ties between the US & Nepal. We want to see more US companies doing business with Nepal," said Templer.

