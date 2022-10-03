Indonesian Police Says 125 Die In Soccer Match Chaos In East Java

Indonesian police say 125 people have died as a result of chaos that followed a professional soccer match in the province of East Java.

Police say spectators invaded the pitch after a match at a stadium in Malang city on Saturday night. Host Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.

Police responded by firing tear gas, causing a stampede among panicked fans.

Police say about 40,000 fans, all of whom were supporters of the losing side, had been allowed into the stands to watch the match. They add that roughly 3,000 of them streamed onto the pitch.

A supporter, who saw the match from the stands and left the stadium before the turmoil developed, said tear gas wafted out of the venue and that his eyes and throat ached. He said he wonders why the riot was allowed to happen.

A man said he rushed to the stadium to rescue his son, who had been watching the match from the stands. He said many supporters cascaded onto the pitch to voice their disappointment at the loss. He said the chaos worsened when more spectators got onto the pitch to flee from tear gas fired by police into the stands.

President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that he hoped the disaster will be the last soccer tragedy in Indonesia. He ordered police to thoroughly investigate security arrangements at the match.