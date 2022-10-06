Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Pokhara, Karnali And Sudurpachim Province

Oct. 6, 2022, 8:03 a.m.

With 86.6 mm rainfall in Nepalgunj, 243.5 mm rainfall in Ghorahi, Lumbini Pradesh received heightest rainfall in the last 24 hours followed by 189.9 mm in Pokhara. Capital Kathmandu received 24 2 and capital of Karnali Province Birendranagar received 25.9.

As the pressure is moving to western parts of Nepal, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the country , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the country , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region tonight.

