Three Killed In Landslide, Chandragiri Municipality Announces Rs 50,000 In Relief To Landslide Victims

Three persons of the same family have died after their shelter was buried by rain-triggered landslide at Chandragiri, Kathmandu last night. The landslide buried the Dhyan Kendra where they had been sheltering.

Meanwhile, Chandragiri Municipality will provide Rs 50,000 in immediate relief to the family of those killed in the landslide at Chandragiri Municipality-2. The succour means to cover expenditures on Kiriya (after death rituals) for the dead, it has been said. Three persons of a single family died after their shelter was buried in a landslide at Chandragiri Municipality-2 last night.

The landslip buried the Dhyan Kendra where they had been taking a shelter, said the police. The Kendra is located near Deurali, on the way to Masine in Chandragiri Municipality-2.

The deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Raju Shrestha, his wife Geeta Shrestha, 45, and their 18 months old daughter, Sarathi. All of them were originally from Dhulikhel Municipality-12 in Kavrepalanchok district. The bodies were retrieved from rubbles and sent to the TU Teaching Hosiptal, Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, for a post-mortem, said local people.

Meanwhile, the municipality mayor Ghana Shyam Giri today morning inspected the incident site, and announced the succour to the victims. "Efforts are ongoing to clear the obstructed road so as to avert further losses by the landslide. The municipality has also created awareness in view of the possibility of further risks," he said.