Three Killed In Landslide, Chandragiri Municipality Announces Rs 50,000 In Relief To Landslide Victims

Three Killed In Landslide, Chandragiri Municipality Announces Rs 50,000 In Relief To Landslide Victims

Oct. 7, 2022, 3:16 p.m.

Three persons of the same family have died after their shelter was buried by rain-triggered landslide at Chandragiri, Kathmandu last night. The landslide buried the Dhyan Kendra where they had been sheltering.

Meanwhile, Chandragiri Municipality will provide Rs 50,000 in immediate relief to the family of those killed in the landslide at Chandragiri Municipality-2. The succour means to cover expenditures on Kiriya (after death rituals) for the dead, it has been said. Three persons of a single family died after their shelter was buried in a landslide at Chandragiri Municipality-2 last night.

The landslip buried the Dhyan Kendra where they had been taking a shelter, said the police. The Kendra is located near Deurali, on the way to Masine in Chandragiri Municipality-2.

The deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Raju Shrestha, his wife Geeta Shrestha, 45, and their 18 months old daughter, Sarathi. All of them were originally from Dhulikhel Municipality-12 in Kavrepalanchok district. The bodies were retrieved from rubbles and sent to the TU Teaching Hosiptal, Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, for a post-mortem, said local people.

Meanwhile, the municipality mayor Ghana Shyam Giri today morning inspected the incident site, and announced the succour to the victims. "Efforts are ongoing to clear the obstructed road so as to avert further losses by the landslide. The municipality has also created awareness in view of the possibility of further risks," he said.

Agencies

Flood Creates Havoc In Dang, Nepagunj, Kalali and Kanchanpur
Oct 07, 2022
Ukraine President Accuses Russia Of 'Nuclear Blackmail'
Oct 07, 2022
North Korea Launches Two More Ballistic Missiles, US Says Russia, China Have 'Enabled' North Korea
Oct 06, 2022
UN Security Council May Hold Emergency Meeting On North Korea
Oct 05, 2022
Japan To Bolster Security Measures Following North Korea's Missile Launch
Oct 05, 2022

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Flood Creates Havoc In Dang, Nepagunj, Kalali and Kanchanpur By Agencies 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Flash Floods Are Likely In Many Rivers In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
A Strong Earthquake Shakes Mexico, Tsunami Feared By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Kailali Flood Survivors Face Hunger And Disease Risk By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Flood Damages Houses In Various Places In Bardia By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Five Died 15 Disappeared In A Flashflood And Landslides In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Set To Experience Moderate Growth Amid Global Turmoil:The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2022
Indian Developers Replace Chinese On Some Of Nepal’s Largest Hydro Projects By Ramesh Bhushal Oct 07, 2022
Drawing Parallels Between Volodymyr Zelensky And Bhimsen Thapa By Purna B. Silwal Oct 07, 2022
Balen: Not A Media Product By Shanker Man Singh Oct 07, 2022
Cricketer Lamichane Surrendered To Police At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2022
16 Killed In Bara Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75