Russian Forces Target Civilian Infrastructure In Ukraine

Russian Forces Target Civilian Infrastructure In Ukraine

Oct. 12, 2022, 7:02 a.m.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday, killing at least 20 people. Ukrainians have been warned of a "high probability" of further missile strikes.

The attacks targeted power stations and other utilities. Russian commanders say they are retaliating for an attack on Saturday on their main supply line, a bridge that links Russia to Crimea.

Defense ministry officials say they hit all their "designated targets" and achieved their goals. However, they also struck residential buildings, a medical facility, and a playground.

The attacks drew a rebuke from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

He said, "Ukraine has the momentum and continues to make significant gains while Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure."

Stoltenberg added that Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war and must end it by withdrawing his forces.

Putin is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday at a regional summit in Kazakhstan. Erdogan has offered repeatedly to broker peace talks. Russian officials say they have not received any such proposal. However, they say the situation is changing "dynamically."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Oct 12, 2022
Nepal Army Rescued A Large Number Of People In Recent Flood And Landslides
Oct 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 29 Recoveries
Oct 11, 2022
Italian Ambassador To Nepal Presented The Rome For Expo 2030 Roma
Oct 11, 2022
Nepal And Italy Sign MoU For Bilateral Consultations Mechanism
Oct 11, 2022

More on International

Japan Lifts Most COVID Border Controls By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Russia Faces Mounting Criticism Over Missile Assault By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Blast As Kiev’s Terrorists Act By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
China's Top Leaders Convene Ahead Of National Congress By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
IAEA Chief To Visit Russia By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Health Patch-Up By Hemang Dixit Oct 12, 2022
Kalikot Landslide: 1,495 Houses Damaged And 3000 People Displaced By Agencies Oct 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022
Nepal Army Rescued A Large Number Of People In Recent Flood And Landslides By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 29 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2022
Italian Ambassador To Nepal Presented The Rome For Expo 2030 Roma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75