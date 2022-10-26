Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Oct. 26, 2022, 8:17 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Sambat 1143 New Year And Maha Puja Today
Oct 26, 2022
Govardhan Puja Or Goru Puja 2022: Importance And Significant
Oct 26, 2022
Nepal, Bangladesh Discuss On Trade, Transmit, Energy, Education And Tourism
Oct 25, 2022
Partial Solar Eclipse Ends In Kathmandu At 17:23
Oct 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 44 Recoveries
Oct 25, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Sambat 1143 New Year And Maha Puja Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2022
Govardhan Puja Or Goru Puja 2022: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2022
Russian Diplomat Western Countries helping Kiev To Make Dirty Bomb By Agencies Oct 26, 2022
'Stability' At Heart Of Agenda: UK Prime Minister Sunak: By Agencies Oct 26, 2022
Rishi Sunak Appointed UK Prime Minister By Agencies Oct 25, 2022
Women In Conflict Prevention, Conflict And Post-Conflict Situations By Bandana Rana Oct 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75