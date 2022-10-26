Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

