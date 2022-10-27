COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Case And 22 Recoveries

With 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000526.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 79 Real-Time Poly 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 275 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 01 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 622 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 612 patients are placed in home isolation and 10 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 22 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987885 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.