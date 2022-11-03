Germany Enlisting Nepal In The Assistance Recipient Countries

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma and a team led by Parliamentary State Secretary of Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Barbel Kofler, held discussion on various issues of relations between the two countries, mutual interest and cooperation.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, matters related to the development priority areas of Nepal and Germany as well as continuation of cooperation were discussed.

Germany has announced to enlist Nepal again in the list of the countries receiving bilateral assistance.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Sharma thanked the continuous support of Germany in Nepal's economic development enveadours and democratic process as well as in prevention and control of COVID-19.

Germany has been providing support in the areas of sustainable economic development, energy and health of Nepal since long.

Chief of International Cooperation Division of the Finance Ministry, Ishwori Aryal, said discussion was also held on the exchange of cooperation in the areas of renewal energy and health.

German Ambassador to Nepal, Dr Thomas Prinz as well as other members of the visiting German delegation were present on the occasion.(RSS)