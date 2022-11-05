Over 500 Thousand Tourists Arrive In 10 Months

Over 500 Thousand Tourists Arrive In 10 Months

Nov. 5, 2022, 8:11 a.m.

The arrival of foreign tourists in Nepal has gradually caught the track. In the past 10 months, around 500,000 foreign tourists visited Nepal, according to data with the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB). The figure is huge increase as compared to the figure in 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic was at its peak. The COVID-19 pandemic had ruined the tourism sector.

The country recorded the arrival of slightly over 230,000 tourists in 2020, a sharp drop by a whopping 81 percent against over 1.19 million tourists in 2019 just before the infection. Similarly, in 2021, the number of foreign tourist arrival further dropped by 34.4 percent to slightly over 150,000 as compared to 2020.

The influx of tourist in 2022 took place between January and October, said the NTB. Over 88,500 tourists visited the country in October alone, and over 61,500 in April, over 58,300 in September, more than 41,300 in August, over 44,400 in July, and more than 46,900 in June.

Similarly, over 53,600 visited the country in May, more than 42,000 in March, over 19,700 in February and more than 16,900 in January.

Around 70 to 75 percent recovery from the figure of foreign tourist arrivals since 2019 was expected, and the situation has been on track, said the NTB Director Maniraj Lamichhane. More than 600,000 tourists are expected to visit Nepal this year if the influx rate goes this way, he added. (RSS)

Agencies

Chinese President Xi Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Nov 05, 2022
G7 Foreign Ministers Pledge Support For Ukraine, Warn About China Actions
Nov 05, 2022
SC's Order Not To Extend Terms Of GMR In Upper Karnali
Nov 04, 2022
Japan, US Foreign Chiefs Condemn North Korea's Missile Launches
Nov 04, 2022
Germany Enlisting Nepal In The Assistance Recipient Countries
Nov 03, 2022

More on Tourism

Himalaya Airlines To Operate From Gautam Buddha International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Sujana Acharya: A Successful Nepali Entrepreneur In Greek’s Restaurant Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
PATA Celebrates 47th Anniversary By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
Jazeera Airlines Begins Daily Flights To GBIA By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Jazeera Airways To Operate Fights At GBIA On Daily Basis From September 6 By Agencies 2 months ago
India Tourists Visiting Kailash Mansarovar Arrives At Simkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Chinese President Xi Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz By Agencies Nov 05, 2022
G7 Foreign Ministers Pledge Support For Ukraine, Warn About China Actions By Agencies Nov 05, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2022
Korea Returnee Migrant Workers Are Playing Important Roles: Ambassador Park By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 28 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2022
Countries To Cut Emission By 70 Percent By 2050 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75