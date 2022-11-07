Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Regions Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Regions Of Nepal

Nov. 7, 2022, 7:02 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province hilly regions of.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province hilly regions of.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 8 Recoveries
Nov 07, 2022
Migration Can Boost South Asia’s Recovery And Support Long-Term Development
Nov 07, 2022
Chandra Grahan 2022: Do & Don’t
Nov 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 26 New Cases And 18 Recoveries
Nov 06, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Province 1
Nov 06, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In At One Or Two Places Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 8 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2022
Migration Can Boost South Asia’s Recovery And Support Long-Term Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2022
Chandra Grahan 2022: Do & Don’t By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2022
UN Climate Conference Opens In Egypt By Agencies Nov 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 26 New Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2022
Time & Tide By Hemang Dixit Nov 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75