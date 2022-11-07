Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Regions Of Nepal

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province hilly regions of.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province hilly regions of.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country tonight.