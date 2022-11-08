Power Supply Situation Has Improved In Bhairawa Corridtor, Completion Of Sunwal Substation Will End Power Crisis In West Nawalparasi

At a time when industries around Nawalparasi west corridor have been facing frequent power disruptions, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising has recently paid an inspection visits to accelerate the pace of construction work of Sunwal Substation.

According to NEA, the construction of the 132-KV Sunwal Substation aims to address the power need in Nawalparasi ( Bardghat Susta West) in a sustainable and reliable way and has neared the final phase.

As MD Ghising promised improvements in power supply is his main priority, he has been traveling throughout the country to complete the transmission and distribution projects, which have been facing problems, in various parts of the country.

In just a matter of a week, MD Ghising has paid a visit to remote Humla and Mygu Districts to install generators to supply the electricity in district headquarters and signed an agreement with the Municipality and local people in Kirtipur to remove the obstacles to the construction of strategically important substations in Kirtipur.

Although the country is in an elections campaign, MD Ghising is on a nationwide tour to maintain the power supply interrupted in all vote counting centers. MD Ghising has been spending most of his personal time maintaining the supply at this critical juncture.

Although the power supply was a major problem in the Bhairwar region in the past, thanks to the construction of a 132 kV double circuit transmission line, and a substation expanding from Yogikuti (Butwal) up to Mainhiya, Bhairahawa in Rupandehi is getting an unhindered supply of electricity,

said Directorate’s deputy managing director Silwal.

Led by MD Ghising, a high-level team comprising Customer Services Directorate deputy managing director Manoj Silwal and Lumbini Province Office Director Nawaraj Ojha made a field visit to the construction site to take the progress reports.

Giving directions to the concerned authorities, MD Ghising said that the project needs to complete in the schedule because it is highly important. He directed the officials to bring the substation into operation within a month

Works are being undertaken with a target of bringing it into operation within a month. Now, the equipment fixing works are going on.

MD Ghising has expressed the hope the operation of Sunwal Substation will address the power issues in Parasi and the region. It is expected to be a reliable source of power supplies to big industries including cement and steel in the Parasi area.

Two 220 and 132 kV substations have been constructed at Sunwal Municipality-13 in Nawalparasi. Construction of a 400 kV transmission line expanding up to Gorakhpur in India will take place in Butwal with grants from the US Millennium Challenge Corporation. Construction of a new 220 kV transmission line expanding 21 kilometres is underway. A delay in the land acquisition process and the approval to chop down trees for the project has made the matter worse, said Ghising.