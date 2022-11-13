Developed And Developing Nations At Difficult Negotiations Over Emission Reduction Efforts

Developed And Developing Nations At Difficult Negotiations Over Emission Reduction Efforts

Nov. 13, 2022, 8:33 a.m.

Officials from developed countries and emerging economies are struggling to reach an agreement at the ongoing UN climate change conference in Egypt. They are at odds over efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Working-level negotiations continued at the COP27 on Saturday, one week after the meeting began.

Attendees at last year's conference agreed to make efforts to limit a global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But the latest UN analysis suggests that reduction targets set by each country are not enough to achieve the goal, and that further reduction is needed by 2030.

Delegates at this year's conference aim to draw up a plan to accelerate each nation's emissions reduction by 2030.

Officials engaged in the negotiations say developed nations want emerging economies to do more to reduce emissions.

They say emerging economies are reluctant to cut further, and argue that developed countries should first strengthen their reduction plans.

The question now is whether ministerial-level talks that start on Monday can move the negotiations forward and lead to an agreement on an effective plan.

Agencies

