EC To Announce FPTP Results Within Three Days

The Election Commission has planned to make public the result of first-past-the-post (FPTP) election to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly within three days.

At a news conference organized on Thursday to share information about the election preparations, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya, said, "Vote count begins immediately after all ballot boxes are collected. EC is planned to complete the vote count of FPTP election within three days while of proportional in eight days."

He further informed that EC was for submitting the report of election results to the President within December 8. "EC is determined on it once it receives cooperation and commitment from all sides," Thapaliya argued. Every polling centre will have three layers of security.

Effective security arrangement is in place that Nepal Army persons reach the incident site within 30 minutes in case of any untoward situation. He ruled out the possibility of booth capture and said none can use his/her representative to cast vote.

The voting centres would be set up in the country within two days. There are over 17.9 million voters enlisted for this election in Nepal. Anyone completing 18 years by November 19 will be eligible voter.

The EC has managed 10,892 polling stations and 22,227 voting centres. Similarly, there are 141 temporary polling centres where some 450 thousand voters can cast votes.(RSS)