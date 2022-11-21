COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 18 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 18 Recoveries

Nov. 21, 2022, 5:14 p.m.

With 8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,855.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 592 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Currently, there are 406 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 400 patients are placed in home isolation and6 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 18 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,430 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

