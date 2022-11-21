Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Bagmati And Lumbini

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
