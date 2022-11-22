NC Leader Singh Win Election Forth Time, Narrowly Defeating Rabindra Mishra Of RPP

NC Leader Singh Win Election Forth Time, Narrowly Defeating Rabindra Mishra Of RPP

Nov. 22, 2022, 8:49 a.m.

Nepali Congress leader Prakashman Singh has been elected from Kathmandu constituency No. 1 for the fourth time in a row.

Son of Ganeshman Singh, a freedom fighter and the supreme commander of the 1990 popular movement, Prakashman Singh has been able to carry on with his father's political legacy. Singh was previously elected from the same constituency in the elections of 2064, 2070 and 2074.

Singh entered politics as a general member of the Congress and has held the responsibilities of Kathmandu district president, central member, general secretary and vice president of the party. He was also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Federal Affairs and Local Development in the then Sushil Koirala-led government.

He was born in the year 2012 B.S. in Kshetrapati, Kathmandu and holds a master's degree. Singh became the president of the Nepal Students' Association in 2036 and remained active in central politics.

Singh was elected to the parliament this year with 7,140 votes. He got better of Mishra for the second time in a row, but with a lesser margin of 129 votes this time. Mishra got 10,111 votes.

Agencies

World Cup 2022:USA-Wales Ends In 1-1 Draw
Nov 22, 2022
Earthquake Kills 62 In Indonesia
Nov 22, 2022
FIFA World Cup: Qatar Losses First Match Against Ecuador By 2-0
Nov 21, 2022
North Korea's Top Diplomat Issues Warning
Nov 21, 2022
G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's ICBM Launch
Nov 21, 2022

More on Politics

“Voters Love Is My Strength” Pampha Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
PM Deuba, Prachanda, Oli And Lingden Are Leading The National Campaign, Others Confine To Home Ground By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Elections Commission Mobilizes 302.693 Security Personal For Elections By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Manisha Koirala Call People To Vote RPP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
CEC Thapaliaya Urges Media To Disseminate News Upholding Sanctity Of Elections By Agencies 1 month ago
NATIONAL ELECTIONS Alliance Vs Alliance By A Correspondent 1 month ago

The Latest

World Cup 2022:USA-Wales Ends In 1-1 Draw By Agencies Nov 22, 2022
Earthquake Kills 62 In Indonesia By Agencies Nov 22, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2022
GENERAL ELECTIONS From Diplomats' Lens By Keshab Poudel Nov 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2022
Nepali Congress Opens Account Wining the Seat From Mustang By Yogesh Gauchan Thakali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75