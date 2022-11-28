Nepal- India BFSI Partnership Summit-2022 Concludes

Nov. 28, 2022, 7:56 a.m.

Experts on banking, finance and insurance sectors of Nepal and India have held discussions on ways of cooperation between India and Nepal.

“Nepal-India BFSI Partnership Summit-2022” was organized to hold the discussion on Friday.

The summit was held with the collective effort of the Banking, Finance and Insurance Institute of Nepal (BFIN), India-Nepal Centre and Ph.D. Chamber of Commerce and Industry, India.

Inaugurating the summit, the Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Maha Prasad Adhikari emphasized that the two countries should work together to transfer remittances through formal channels He believed that difficulty in liquidity management being appeared in both countries shall soon end.

BFSI expert of India Anukul Bhatnakar briefly discussed the sectors of cooperation, development of technology, and its impact on the financial sector

Chief Executive Officer of Invest Board Nepal(IBN) Mr. Sushil Bhatta highlighted the potential of investment in Nepal.

Agencies

