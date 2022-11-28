Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Nov. 28, 2022, 7:27 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

