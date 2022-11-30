COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 30 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 30 Recoveries

Nov. 30, 2022, 5:23 p.m.

With 04 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,889.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 445 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 04 were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

In 1223 antigen tests, 03 person infected positive.

Currently, there are 175 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 170 patients are placed in home isolation and 5 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 30 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,695 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Peace Corps Associate Director Of The Office Of Global Operations Scott Beale Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal
Nov 30, 2022
Suresh Raj Sharma Appointed As A Member Of Independent UN’s Independent Audit Advisory Committee
Nov 30, 2022
The Royal Asiatic Society Launched The Surya P. Subedi Prize
Nov 30, 2022
9.9 Million Votes Counted Under PR Category
Nov 30, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Elected From Udayapur-2
Nov 30, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1 New Cases And 35 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 34 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 38 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 29 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 28 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Cases And 30 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi’s Water To Be Distributed By December 13 By Agencies Nov 30, 2022
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Passes Away By Agencies Nov 30, 2022
Peace Corps Associate Director Of The Office Of Global Operations Scott Beale Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2022
Suresh Raj Sharma Appointed As A Member Of Independent UN’s Independent Audit Advisory Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2022
The Royal Asiatic Society Launched The Surya P. Subedi Prize By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2022
9.9 Million Votes Counted Under PR Category By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75