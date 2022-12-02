Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Across Nepal

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Across Nepal

Dec. 2, 2022, 7:25 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy at a few places in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country..

There will be partly cloudy at a few places in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Wins "The Banker" "Bank Of The Year 2022" Award
Dec 02, 2022
New Data On Nepal PLHIV Stigma Index 2.0 Indicates The Need To Create Arespectful And Equal Environment For PLHIVs In Community And Workplace
Dec 02, 2022
16 Day Of Activism Against Gender Based Violence
Dec 02, 2022
JICA To Support Program For Elevating International Migrants
Dec 02, 2022
HIV Infection Fell By 84 Percent In Nepa
Dec 02, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Gandaki And Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim And Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Wins "The Banker" "Bank Of The Year 2022" Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
New Data On Nepal PLHIV Stigma Index 2.0 Indicates The Need To Create Arespectful And Equal Environment For PLHIVs In Community And Workplace By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
16 Day Of Activism Against Gender Based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
JICA To Support Program For Elevating International Migrants By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
HIV Infection Fell By 84 Percent In Nepa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
World Cup 2022: Japan Defeats Spain, Enter Into Knockout Stage By Agencies Dec 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75