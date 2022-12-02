Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy at a few places in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country..

There will be partly cloudy at a few places in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.